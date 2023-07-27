Did Aditya Roy Kapur face the question of nepotism? The Night Manager actor REVEALS

Aditya Roy Kapur has been reeling in the success of his web series The Night Manager. Aditya has received rave reviews for his performance as Shaan Sengupta and the actor has managed to establish his position in the OTT world. In a recent interview, Aditya has revealed about his feelings when he is faced with the question of nepotism. He also talks about his auditioning experiences.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s response on question of nepotism

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked if he has been faced with the question of nepotism and his feelings regarding the same. Aditya stated that he had managed to do films without the support of his brothers and has carved his own way in Bollywood. He said, “I think people know that I have kind of made my own way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with. My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see.”

Aditya Roy Kapur on facing rejection during auditions

Sharing about his experiences of auditioning for roles, Aditya confessed that he has faced rejection in the past but it has never had a negative impact on him. The Aashiqui 2 actor added, “If you want to be an actor, I think rejection is part of the process. You better get used to it. The early days of auditioning were pretty much basically a lot of no. I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it’s not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films. For me, it happened by chance. I used to go to certain auditions because people used to call me now and then. And I would audition because you never know what opportunities would come. But I don’t think those early years scarred me a lot.”

Apart from his work, Aditya has also been making headlines for his rumored relationship with Ananya Panday. Recently, the couple was spotted watching Hollywood film Barbie on a movie date in Mumbai. The actor remained tight-lipped about the rumors about his love life and neither confirmed or denied them.

ALSO READ: Rumored couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur watch Barbie on movie date night; video goes VIRAL