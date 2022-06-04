Did Aditya Roy Kapur test positive for COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan?

The COVID-19 virus has given us the toughest time for almost two years wherein it had brought life to a standstill. The entertainment industry along with other industries was shut and we all were cooped in our respective houses. After battling the deadly virus for around two years, just when we thought life is coming back to normal, looks like COVID-19 is once again catching pace. In fact, some Bollywood celebs have already been infected by the deadly virus. And now, as per a recent update, Aditya Roy Kapur has been the new prey of COVID 19.

According to a report published in ETimes, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has been showing mild symptoms of COVID-19. To note, the news of Aditya Roy Kapur’s diagnosis came when the actor has been busy shooting for Om: The Battle Within. “A big event was scheduled for the film's trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled,” a source was quoted saying to ETimes. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan had also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Recently, Kartik, who has been basking in the success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiya 2, had shared a pic of himself on social media and gave it a quirky caption as he confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, Akshay had skipped the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for COVID-19. “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team,@ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” Akshay had tweeted. Well, although Aditya hasn’t confirmed the news of his diagnosis, his fans are certainly hoping for his well being.

