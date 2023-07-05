Did Ajay Devgn buy office units worth over Rs 45 crore in Mumbai? Here's what a report claims

Ajay Devgn is currently making headlines as he is now the owner of five office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. According to Money Control, this move comes to light two years after the actor bought a bungalow having 474.4 square meters at Juhu in Mumbai for a whopping amount of Rs 47.5 crore. From area details to floor-wise units, here is everything you need to know about Ajay Devgn's new property.

Ajay Devgn buys five office units in Andheri

According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm, the office units measuring 13,293 square feet are located at Signature Building, Oshiwara at Veera Desai Road. The actor bought them for a total of ₹45.09 crore.

Moneycontrol reported that the estimated value of the units on the 16th floor of the building costs ₹30.35 crores. It has a built-up area of ​​8,405 sq ft. A stamp duty of ₹1.82 crore is reported to have been paid.

Apart from this, there are two more office units on the 17th floor of the building. It took the built-up area of ​​4,893 sq ft worth Rs 14.74 crore. A stamp duty of ₹88.44 lakh is reported to have been paid as well. These two office units on the 17th floor were a part of the Veer Savarkar project. According to the same report, both properties were registered in the name of Vishal Virendra Devgan on April 19, 2023.

Ajay's other properties

Ajay does not own only five office units and a bungalow but also he is the owner of his own production and distribution company, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF). It was established in 2000.

Apart from ADF, Ajay also has a visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA. It is named after his and Kajol's children Nasa Devgan and Yug Devgan. It is associated with the production of films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Mersal, Dilwale, Force 2, and Simmba. However, it is not known if the actor's new investment is part of his future plans for any of these companies.

Meanwhile, Kajol also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.5 crore. It includes a carpet area of 2,493 square feet along with four car parking spots. The registration for the same was done on April 13.

