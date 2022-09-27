Did Ajay Devgn hint at Drishyam 2 teaser? Shares ‘Purane Bill’ from the first film
Drishyam part one revolved around a murder mystery.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 will be hitting the silver screen this year. He has shared some pictures from the first part on his social handle. As soon as he shared, fans started flooding the comment section with ‘Drishyam 2 loading’. To note, the first part which revolved around the murder mystery received a lot of love from the fans. Ajay shared updates about Drishyam 2.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a series of pictures which are bills of bus ride, cinema hall, hotel and a CD of Swami Chinmayananda ji. He wrote as a caption, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj!” His post hinted at an upcoming teaser or trailer. The Runway 34 actor has not revealed anything. One of the fans wrote, “Drishyam 2 promotions started”. Many dropped fire emojis. The cast includes Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The shooting for the film was done in Hyderabad.
Announcing the release date, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022." Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.
Take a look at Ajay’s post here:
On the work front, the actor will be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Fans loved the trailer. Ajay will also star in Maidaan.
