Did Ajay Devgn hint at Drishyam 2 teaser? Shares ‘Purane Bill’ from the first film

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 will be hitting the silver screen this year. He has shared some pictures from the first part on his social handle. As soon as he shared, fans started flooding the comment section with ‘Drishyam 2 loading’. To note, the first part which revolved around the murder mystery received a lot of love from the fans. Ajay shared updates about Drishyam 2.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a series of pictures which are bills of bus ride, cinema hall, hotel and a CD of Swami Chinmayananda ji. He wrote as a caption, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj!” His post hinted at an upcoming teaser or trailer. The Runway 34 actor has not revealed anything. One of the fans wrote, “Drishyam 2 promotions started”. Many dropped fire emojis. The cast includes Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The shooting for the film was done in Hyderabad.