Did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor just confirm her relationship with director Sharan Sharma? WATCH

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently won praises for her solid performance in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling, has shared a romantic birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and director Sharan Sharma. The reports of Alia Bhatt's BFF dating Sharan have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. A while ago, she took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday post for him.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor confirms her relationship with Sharan Sharma

Akansha shared a boomerang video on her handle in which she is seen planting a kiss on Sharan's cheek. She is even seen holding him close while enjoying a romantic dinner date. The rumoured love birds are seen flashing their gorgeous smiles as they pose for the camera. Along with the video, Akansha penned a birthday note for him. She wrote, "i love you like a fat kid love cake. happy birthday." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her friends from the industry were seen showering love on them. Vaani Kapoor wrote, "So cute !!! Happy birthday." Athiya Shetty, who recently got married to KL Rahul, dropped a red heart emoji. Farzi actress Raashii Khanna commented, "Awww." Others were seen calling them 'cuties'.

Meanwhile, Akansha and Sharan have been dating each other since 2022. Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that they often travel together and accompany each other during industry parties too. The report also suggested that their friends are aware of their romance and Akansha can't stop blushing every time Sharan's name is mentioned in a conversation.

Work front

Sharan is currently busy shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Akansha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.

