Did Akshay Kumar & Kiara experience paranormal activity on Laxmmi Bomb set? Actor spooks with an EPIC reply

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. In a recent chat with Maniesh Paul, Akshay revealed if they experienced any paranormal activity while filming the movie.

A film that is highly awaited in the coming month is and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy is all set to release next month and the trailer managed to become an instant hit with all. Akshay's saree-clad avatar as a man possessed by a transgender ghost seemed to have struck the right chord with audiences. Now, in a recent chat about the film with Maniesh Paul, Akshay opened up about various aspects of filming Laxmmi Bomb, but in a spooky manner.

During the chat with Maniesh, Akshay seemed to be his normal self at first. However, soon, things began to get spooky. Akshay was asked in the chat if he or any crew member from Laxmmi Bomb experienced paranormal activity while filming the movie. In a serious tone, at first, Akshay began to explain an experience where they needed an empty ground and hence, he shared that they were shooting in a bungalow at Madh Island. He went onto spook Maniesh with his story about things going wrong in the ground when they were shooting like rain, short circuit and more and then shared that they changed the location to complete the shoot.

However, towards the end of his reply to Maniesh, Akshay burst out laughing and said "Aisa kuch hua hi nahi tha.(Nothing like this happened.)" However, Akshay managed to spook Maniesh with his scary avatar. Further, in the chat, Akshay even mentioned spoke about wearing a saree for the first time during the filming. He said that it is difficult to carry it. He mentioned that all should try it once in life. He said, "Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is."

Take a look at the video chat between and Maniesh:

Further, in the chat, Akshay credited his director Raghava Lawrence for the way he managed to shoot the film. He said that Laxmmi Bomb's character was the most 'mentally intensive' role he has done in 30 years. Further, he lauded the director and said, "I thank my director Raghava Lawrence - how this character walks, talks, dances - he told me all about it. I have imitated him. If this film performs, it will be because of him."

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay and Kiara in the lead and is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The first song, Burj Khalifa was released this week and it managed to leave audiences impressed. The film was initially slated to hit the screens in theatres. However, it will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar Multiplex on November 9, 2020.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar's fan recreates Laxmmi Bomb poster look; Actor says 'Reminded me of the poster shoot day'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×