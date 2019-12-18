Did Akshay Kumar just confirm about working on Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty? Find out

Efforts of the makers to reunite and kick off the third film in the franchise have taken some time now and Akshay Kumar just confirmed about Hera Pheri 3.

One of the most popular franchises in Bollywood comedy films has undoubtedly been Hera Pheri which released in the year 2000 starring , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Efforts of the makers to reunite and kick off the third film in the franchise have taken some time now and fans are eagerly waiting for the third part to be released. There were reports doing rounds that the third part will have Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead. But it didn't happen so. Then there were rumours of Kartik Aaryan portraying a lead in the film, however that rumour also turned to be false.

But recently, has given a confirmation on the film. He said to Mumbai Mirror that they are working to get it started. He said they are trying for it. He can't even reveal the actual thing. Well, it's a relief for the fans to get a slight confirmation from Akki at least. Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal will be seen portraying the characters close to their real age. Hera Pheri was an average grosser at the box office but it went on to attain cult status. It is considered as one of the best comedy movies in Indian Cinema.

Six years later, a sequel to Hera Pheri titled Phir Hera Pheri released in 20016 and was a runaway success. It didn't receive that graet reviews as the first part did. According to reports, Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar will be helming the third installment of the hit franchise.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

