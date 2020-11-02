Did Akshay Kumar just CONFIRM his Laxmii co star Kiara Advani is indeed dating Sidharth Malhotra? WATCH

On Kapil Sharma's comedy show, the comedian asked Kiara Advani if she ever plans on dating anyone or does she have a boyfriend. Find out Kiara's reply below.

and Kiara Advani are all set to take their fans by storm next week as their comedy drama Laxmii will be releasing on an OTT platform. Ahead of the film's release, the duo have been busy promoting the film and recently appeared on the The Kapil Sharma Show. While on the comedy show, Kiara was hailed by Kapil Sharma for bagging big projects, multiple films and doing endorsements. While praising her for being so busy, Kapil also asked the actress if she ever plans on dating anyone or is there a boyfriend in the picture.

Caught off guard, Kiara laughed and fumbled at Kapil's question before answering it. She then goes on to say that the only time she will talk about her relationship and personal life is when she gets married. However, , who was sitting right next to Kiara, couldn't stop giggling the entire time and said, "This answer I want to know." Kiara then goes on to say, "Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I'm married."

Akshay couldn't stop grinning and then dropped a big hint. Kapil said, "Let's clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now." To this, Akshay hinted at her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra and indulged in some word play as he said, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl who leads by principle)."

Watch Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar's video below:

Band baja baraat 2021 me pakka samjho bhai ab

Kyu ki ye sidhant wali ladki ha.

pic.twitter.com/hL8Cvq1pPr — (@S1rajput4) November 2, 2020

Do you think Akshay Kumar just let the cat out of the bag? Let us know in the comments below.

