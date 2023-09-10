Did Akshay Kumar just confirm Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s impending wedding? See PIC

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to political leader Raghav Chadha earlier this year, in a beautiful ceremony. Speculation about their wedding date and venue has been circulating for some time, with reports suggesting a September date and a Rajasthan location. While an official announcement is still pending, it appears that Parineeti's co-star in her upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, may have dropped hints about her impending marriage.

Akshay Kumar hints at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding?

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday on September 9, and his co-star Parineeti Chopra, who has worked with him in the film Kesari and will be seen alongside him in the upcoming film Mission Raniganj, extended her wishes through an Instagram story. She shared a behind-the-scenes picture of them from their upcoming survival thriller and wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here's to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter.”

In response to the wishes, Akshay thanked Parineeti and expressed anticipation for her upcoming ‘Jalsa,’ using a playful emoji to convey his excitement. He said, ““Thank you Pari, now looking forward to your ‘Jalsa’ soon (winking face with tongue emoji).” Have a look:

