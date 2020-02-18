Did Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi prepone release date due to Ranveer Singh’s ‘83? Find out

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most talked about films of 2020. However, as per recent reports, the makers of Sooryavanshi may have preponed the release date and one of the reasons might have been Ranveer Singh’s ‘83.

Among the most highly anticipated releases of 2020, and starrer Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town. While initially it was scheduled to release on Eid 2020, later the release date was moved to March 27, 2020 to avoid clash with ’s film. However, it seems like the March 27 release date of Sooryavanshi is all set to be changed and one of the reasons appears to be starrer epic sports drama, ‘83.

Yes, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Akshay and Katrina starrer Sooryavanshi have planned to prepone the release date from March 27, 2020, to March 25, 2020, owing to Gudi Padwa. Not just this, the report even stated that the change has been made to ensure that Sooryavanshi gets a 5-day extended weekend at the box office and also to collect enough money before Ranveer and Deepika’s highly awaited sports drama ‘83 hits the screens on April 10, 2020.

A source told the portal, “The makers of Sooryavanshi are releasing the film on March 25. It’s a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Most parts of the country obviously won’t celebrate this festival and yet, the makers feel that the movie can get an earth-shattering opening. The content is very massy and they are confident that audiences are looking forward to seeing in a Rohit Shetty style flick. Hence, they felt it’s just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also want to accumulate as much earnings as possible before another juggernaut, ’83 releases on April 10.”

Well, if this turns out to be true, then Akshay and Katrina’s stint with Rohit Shetty might arrive 2 days ahead of the scheduled release date of March 27, 2020, and may bring in cheer for everyone. Akshay and Katrina’s cop caper with Rohit has been one of the most talked about films all year. Often, photos from the sets have been shared by Rohit, Akshay and Katrina that added to the excitement of the film. Also, it is interesting to note that Ranveer has a cameo with in Sooryavanshi too as Simmba and Singham. On one year of Simmba, a glimpse of the three cop heroes was released by the makers. Now, it will be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi arrives 2 days early or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

