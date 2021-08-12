Did Alia Bhatt request Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a role in Heeramandi? Find out

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed his silver jubilee in Bollywood on Tuesday, August 10. On the special occasion, OTT giant Netflix announced their first-ever collaboration with the filmmaker for a web series titled, Heeramandi. In the official statement, the OTT platform said, “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series”.

Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, actor Alia Bhatt is seemingly excited about the web show. She has also reportedly asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give her ‘any’ role in the series. As per the portal’s source, Alia reportedly told the director, “Give me a role, any role, in Heera Mandi and I will do it for free.” Their source further added, “It’s not like Amitabh Bachchan who refused to charge a penny for Black because the producers couldn’t afford to pay him his price. Netflix is the producer on Heera Mandi. Every actor is being paid his or her full price.” has neither confirmed or denied the claims as of yet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are both gearing up for the release of their upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Featuring Sanjay’s larger-than-life direction, the movie is an action drama showcasing the dark emotional story of the world of crime and rich men who visit brothels. Apart from this, the director also has Baiju Bawra in the pipeline.

Unlike Gangubai Kathiawadi, Baiju Bawra is more of a musical and dramatized version of the story of singer Baiju, who wanted to defeat the greatest musician Tansen in a musical debate. Rumours mills has it that has been roped in to essay the male lead in the film.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan? THIS actor to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra