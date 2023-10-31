Did Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor celebrate Kanya Pujan together during Navratri? PIC goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their love with a marriage ceremony last year and joyfully welcomed their first child, Raha, in November 2022. The actress also shares a heartwarming relationship with her husband’s family. Alia has seamlessly become a part of the Kapoor family's festive celebrations, joining in for Diwali, Christmas, and now, it seems, Navratri. An adorable picture has surfaced on social media, capturing Alia and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor surrounded by a group of young girls, prompting speculation by fans that it might be from a recent Kanya Pujan ceremony.

Fans speculate Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor celebrated Kanya Pujan together

Recently, on social media, a heartwarming picture surfaced featuring Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, surrounded by a group of little girls. The image captures Alia donning a white kurta adorned with a blue print, and Neetu, her mother-in-law, standing beside her in a lovely pink kurta. The atmosphere radiates joy, with the children sporting smiles and adorned with tikas on their foreheads.

Beneath the picture, fans have been buzzing with speculation, hypothesizing that the touching moment may have been captured during a recent puja, possibly the Kanya Pujan ceremony as part of the Navratri festivities held this month.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, Kanya Pujan is a sacred ritual observed during Navratri on Ashtami and Navami. This ceremony involves the worship of young girls.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly had a jam-packed year on the professional front. The highly anticipated romcom, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Ranveer Singh, proved to be a successful venture. Apart from that, Alia made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The accolades continued to pour in as Alia was recently honored with the prestigious Best Actress National Award for her compelling performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Currently, Alia is deeply engrossed in the shooting of her upcoming film, Jigra, under the direction of Vasan Bala. She recently shared an update, revealing that night shoots are in full swing. Co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar, this eagerly awaited film is set to hit the theaters on September 27, 2024.

