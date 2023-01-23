Did Alia Bhatt like hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen for the first time. They have united for Luv Ranjan's most-awaited film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After keeping the title under wraps for quite some time, the makers recently revealed it with interesting posters. Earlier today, the duo launched the fun trailer of their upcoming film at an event in Mumbai. Soon after it was released, netizens and a lot of celebs were seen showering love on the actors. Amongst everyone, Ranbir's wife and ace actress Alia Bhatt to shared her reaction to the trailer on Instagram.

Since Ranbir is not on social media, Alia keeps sharing the posters and trailers of his films on her Instagram handle. Alia and Ranbir, who welcomed their first daughter Raha last year in November, have been each other's cheerleaders. Today, Alia was seen praising Ranbir's trailer. She took to her handle and shared the trailer. Along with it, she wrote a special message for him. Her note read, "truly one of my most favourite trailers!! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March." The new mommy also shared the trailer on her story and wrote, "Can. Not. Wait!!!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the trailer, fans of Ranbir were seen dropping comments. Even Karan Johar, who is close to the couple, dropped red heart emojis. A fan commented, "Ranbir is lucky to have such a supportive wife like you." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait."

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on working with each other

During the trailer launch event, Shraddha and Ranbir were seen interacting with the media. They shared their experience of working with each other for the first time. Ranbir said, "I have known Shraddha since we were very young, our parents are friends. But working with her, I realised we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too."

Shraddha, on the other hand, joked that she was happy that Luv Ranjan was open to working with others besides Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The noted director has previously worked with Kartik and Nushrratt in the Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Shraddha quipped, "I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrratt. So am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work."