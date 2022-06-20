Did Alia Bhatt take Neetu Kapoor's advice before her Hollywood debut? JugJugg Jeeyo actress REVEALS

All eyes are on Neetu Kapoor ever since her comeback film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The film is just a couple of days away from its release and fans are quite excited about it. The actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and are on a promotional spree. Neetu Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani are in Delhi currently. Recently, during a media interaction, Neetu was asked about Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut and if she took any advice from her before signing Heart Of Stone. The veteran actress had an epic response.

Reacting on this question, Neetu Kapoor replied that ‘aajkal ke bachche kisise puchte nahi hai aur wo bhi nayi nayi bahu hai’. (Kids these days do not ask anyone and moreover, she is a new bride). Neetu continued, “Also it is their life! Agar wo manage kar sakte hai, to Hollywood me kare, Bollywood me jaye, dono khush hai”. (If they can manage, then be it Hollywood or Bollywood it does not matter. Both of them are happy). The JugJugg Jeeyo actress added that they are made for each other. Varun Dhawan, who is a dear friend of Alia, added that the question itself is wrong. It is being said that Alia is getting a chance to work alongside Gal Gadot but it should be put like the Hollywood actress is getting to work with our superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, which will mark her comeback to the silver screen after several years. Apart from her, the Raj A Mehta directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on the 24th of June. Neetu Kapoor also appears as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Nora Fatehi and Marji Pestonji.

