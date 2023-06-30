Did Ameesha Patel drop major spoiler ahead of Gadar 2 release? Netizens think so

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have reunited after a lot of years for Gadar 2. The duo worked together in Gadar as Tara Singh and Sakina, and the first installment was a massive hit at the box office. The teaser and the first song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava were released recently and it got the audience quite excited. However, netizens are upset by Ameesha as they believe that she shared a major spoiler from the film.

Ameesha Patel shares details about her character Sakina

It all started after Ameesha shared a still from Gadar 2 on her Twitter. In the still, Sunny is seen sitting and crying in front of a grave. He is dressed in an all-black outfit. After she shared the picture, netizens believed that Ameesha's character Sakina might be dead in the film. However, she cleared the speculation and revealed that her character is not dead in the film.

She tweeted, "Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it’s SAKINA who is dead !! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it’s not SAKINA !! So pls don’t WORRY !! love u all." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the clarification, netizens started expressing disappointment. A user wrote, "Spoiler de diya ma'am aapne!" Another user commented, "Spoiler alert." One of the comments also read, "Why you are you spoiling the movie before it's release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out, or may be you are just bluffing." Others were seen dropping angry face emojis in the comments section. It has become a talking point on social media since everyone believed after watching the teaser that she has been killed in the film.

The first part was released in 2001 while the sequel is slated to hit theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and it will also star his son Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in Gadar.

