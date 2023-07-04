Did Ameesha Patel's career backfire after she publicly spoke about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt?

Actress Ameesha Patel is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gadar 2. The actress has reunited with her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. She will be reprising her role of Sakina while Sunny will be seen as Tara Singh in the film. The first installment was a major hit at the box office. After several years, director Anil Sharma is returning with its sequel, so the excitement around it is high. Recently during the promotion, Ameesha talked about her past relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. She revealed how her relationship with him backfired on her career.

Ameesha Patel talks about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt

Ameesha has always been vocal about her opinions. Recently, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress confessed how speaking about her relationship with Vikram took a beating on her career. She said, "In this industry if you're honest, honesty is not welcomed. And I am too honest because for me, life is black and white and you get what you see with me. I am someone who wears my heart on my sleeves. I think that has been the biggest drawback for me in my life. And definitely, the only two relationships that I ever had in public, they did take a beating on my career. And for 12-13 years, I was like, 'No men, all peace. I want nothing in my life.'"

Reportedly, Ameesha and Vikram dated each other for almost five years. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress further explained why she thinks her career went down the hill after she came out about her relationship in public. She revealed how people find the single status of a girl attractive. Ameesha added, "Because the single status of a girl is always more attractive for the people that you work around. It's always more attractive for your audiences. And they feel if you're single or you're dating someone in the industry or a superstar, that only benefits your career. Otherwise, they don't accept it. A heroine dating a hero can still do films with the hero and continue getting work. For me, that was not the case. So, it does take a beating but you learn from it."