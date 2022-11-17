Did Amitabh Bachchan marry Jaya Bachchan 'because of her long hair'?
Amitabh Bachchan, in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has come out with a very surprising response on why he chose to get married to Jaya Bachchan. His answer will leave you in splits.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married to each other since 1973 and their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. They both are one of the most respected and celebrated actors of all time. In a recent development, the Piku actor revealed that one of the reasons why he chose to get married to actor-politician Jaya Bachchan was because she had ‘long hair’. Though Mr. Bachchan said this statement jokingly, his answer has left netizens in splits.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati
In the recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was praising a contestant for her beautiful long hair. As Big B continued to shower praises, he recalled that one of the reasons why he chose to get married to Jaya was because of her “long hair”.
The promo started with Amitabh Bachchan appreciating contestant Priyanka’s hair. He said, "Priyanka ji jitne bhi humarein contestants aatein hai unse hum puchte hai ki aajkal ap kya kar rahe hai (Priyanka, we ask all our contestants about what they have been doing lately)."
Responding to this question posed by host Bachchan, Priyanka replied, "Mai beauty and wellness ki ek academy mein manager ki job karti hu (I work as a manager in a beauty and wellness brand.)"
It seemed that the Don actor then recalled one of his memorable incidents from his past. Amitabh said, "Devi ji apke jo kesh hai woh bahaut sundar hai (Ma'am, you have beautiful hair.)" Priyanka replied, "Thank you sir."
Soon, the veteran actor jokingly revealed that he married Jaya Bachchan because she had long hair. He said, "Apni patni se humne vyah ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kesh bahaut lambe the (One of the reasons I married my wife Jaya Bachchan is because she had long hair.)" Within a splash of seconds, Priyanka and the audience were laughing hard at knowing about this revelation.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front
Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the film Uunchai wherein he played the lead role alongside actors Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Neena Gupta. Parineeti Chopra also played a supporting role in the film.
Prior to this, he was seen in the film Brahmastra which was a huge hit at the box office. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
He was also seen in the film Goodbye alongside actors Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Clearly, 2022 is a special year for Amitabh Bachchan.
Next year, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K directed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
