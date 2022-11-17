Did Amitabh Bachchan marry Jaya Bachchan 'because of her long hair'?

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married to each other since 1973 and their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. They both are one of the most respected and celebrated actors of all time. In a recent development, the Piku actor revealed that one of the reasons why he chose to get married to actor-politician Jaya Bachchan was because she had ‘long hair’. Though Mr. Bachchan said this statement jokingly, his answer has left netizens in splits.

In the recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was praising a contestant for her beautiful long hair. As Big B continued to shower praises, he recalled that one of the reasons why he chose to get married to Jaya was because of her “long hair”.

The promo started with Amitabh Bachchan appreciating contestant Priyanka’s hair. He said, "Priyanka ji jitne bhi humarein contestants aatein hai unse hum puchte hai ki aajkal ap kya kar rahe hai (Priyanka, we ask all our contestants about what they have been doing lately)."

Responding to this question posed by host Bachchan, Priyanka replied, "Mai beauty and wellness ki ek academy mein manager ki job karti hu (I work as a manager in a beauty and wellness brand.)"

It seemed that the Don actor then recalled one of his memorable incidents from his past. Amitabh said, "Devi ji apke jo kesh hai woh bahaut sundar hai (Ma'am, you have beautiful hair.)" Priyanka replied, "Thank you sir."

Soon, the veteran actor jokingly revealed that he married Jaya Bachchan because she had long hair. He said, "Apni patni se humne vyah ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kesh bahaut lambe the (One of the reasons I married my wife Jaya Bachchan is because she had long hair.)" Within a splash of seconds, Priyanka and the audience were laughing hard at knowing about this revelation.