Did Amitabh Bachchan take a dig at boycott Bollywood trend? His new 'Har baat ki aajkal..' tweet suggests so

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post and we wonder if he is referring to the ongoing boycott culture on social media. In his post, Big B shared his wish to speak but added that these days everything is blown out of proportion. Lately, a lot of celebs and films have faced the wrath of netizens due to their old comments. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed to perform at the box office as they were boycotted by the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest Twitter post raises curiosity

Amid the rising boycott trend on Twitter and films reportedly suffering at the box office because of it, Big B's restrained words are seen as a response to it. His upcoming film Brahmastra has also been trending on Twitter lately, with many calling to boycott. The film also stars Alia Bhatt whose recent statement on nepotism has taken the internet by storm. In an interview, she said that if people don’t like her, they shouldn’t watch her movies. Her statement has left netizens quite upset and they have started trending #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter.

Big B’s statement on Twitter read, “Kuch baatein karne ka mann karta hai, par karein toh kaise karen, har baat toh aajkal baat ban jati hai.” (I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, everything becomes a matter these days)

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.