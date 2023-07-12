Did Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend concert together in Spain amid dating rumors? WATCH

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been grabbing headlines recently for their alleged romance. The rumored couple first sparked dating rumors when they were seen attending Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash in 2022. Since then, they have attended various occasions, fueling their relationship rumors. Amid dating rumors, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended an Arctic Monkeys concert recently.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended concert together in Spain

On July 11, Ananya shared a video in her Instagram Stories as she was seen enjoying a concert of Arctic Monkeys in Spain. She captioned her story, "Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favorite song ever."

Aditya, on the other hand, has also shared a video of him enjoying the concert of the same artist. He added chilled and monkey emojis.

Fans took to their social media to react to the same stories of the rumored couple. Some of them called the duo, "favorite couple ever."

Watch their collaged video:

The Liger actress recently spoke about her marriage plans in an interview with India Today. Ananya said that she is too young to get married. The daughter of Chunky Panday also added that she currently has no plans for marriage.

Work-wise, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be released on August 25. Apart from this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming untitled film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Metro In Dino has been postponed. It will now release on March 29, 2024.

