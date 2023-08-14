Did Ananya Panday refuse to pose with Dream Girl 2 co-star Manjot Singh during promotions? Here's the truth

Dream Girl 2 starring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana is set to release soon in August. The actors have joined hands for the first time to work together on Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial. They have been grabbing headlines since the announcement of the news as viewers are eagerly waiting to see them share screen space for the first time. The film is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from them, the film also stars Manjot Singh in a pivotal role. Ananya and Ayushmann are currently busy promoting Dream Girl 2 and recently they were joined by co-star Manjot as the trio was spotted in the city together. A video of them is going viral on social media where Ananya can be seen allegedly ignoring Manjot to pose. But read below to know the truth behind it.

Did Ananya Panday refuse to pose with Dream Girl 2 co-star Manjot Singh during promotions?

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manjot Singh can be seen posing for the paparazzi as they stepped out to promote their film Dream Girl 2 in Mumbai. The video confused netizens as they thought Ananya allegedly ignored Manjot to pose with him. But in reality, Ananya was seen struggling to keep her eyes open due to the wind and sunlight. She can be then seen refusing to pose and leaving the scene, as Ayushmann and Manjot continued to pose together.

Have a look:

For the film's promotions, Ananya opted for a chic look as she wore a white crop top and paired it with a long blazer and blue denim. While Ayushmann looked handsome in a pale pink outfit and Manjot wore a blue tee and matching trousers.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also helmed the first part of the film. It brings together a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani. Dream Girl 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

