Did Anil Kapoor delete Instagram posts to announce Mr India 2? Boney Kapoor has THIS to say

Anil Kapoor left fans surprised as he suddenly deleted all his Instagram posts along with the DP aka direct picture on October 20. His daughter and son-in-law Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reacted to the same. Fans started speculating that it must be for the announcement of Mr India 2. Now, in a recent interview, Animal actor's brother Boney Kapoor reacted to the same.

Boney Kapoor says THIS regarding Anil Kapoor deleting Instagram posts

In a recent interview with News18, Boney Kapoor reacted to Anil Kapoor deleting all his Instagram posts. A source exclusively told the portal that the move by Anil had a Mr India 2 connection.

When Boney was asked about the same, he said that he has yet to see Anil's Instagram profile, hence refusing to comment on Mr India 2 until everything falls in place. The filmmaker earlier reportedly expressed his wish to make a sequel to the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer earlier this year.

Boney added, “Let me see, I haven’t seen it myself. But he did mention to me that he wants to show me something. He further said that he will only be able to talk about Mr India 2’s announcement "until everything matures."

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor has gone ‘invisible’ on social media just like his character in Mr India (1987).

Speaking about the film Mr India, it was released in 1987 and was produced by Boney Kapoor. The film starred Anil Kapoor as a man who runs an orphanage and gains access to a clock that makes him invisible. The film also starred the late Sridevi, who played the role of a strict journalist.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film also starred Amrish Puri as Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming project

He will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 1 December. The veteran actor also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and it will hit the big screen on Republic Day 2024.

