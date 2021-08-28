Did Anil Kapoor & Varun Dhawan begin shooting for bachelors’ party themed song for Jug Jugg Jeeyo? Find Out

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been making a lot of buzz recently. Apart from them, the Raj Mehta directorial will feature Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the leads. A few weeks back, it was reported that both the actors will be putting on their dancing shoes and matching steps for a fun party number in the film. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, Varun and Anil Kapoor have begun shooting for a peppy, bachelors’ party-themed song at Royal Palms in Goregaon.

A source close to ETimes shared, “Although the shoot has a large crew, the production team is working under the new normal and following covid protocols. A supervisor is always hovering around the unit to check if they are following the rules. But the crew is happy because after a really long time, a Bollywood movie is shooting a song on such a big scale. It feels like the old days of pre-Covid have returned but with new rules.”

Anil Kapoor and will take the lead in the song while background dancers and junior artists join them too. The song is being choreographed by Adil Shaikh who has worked with Varun earlier in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

A few months back, Pinkvilla got some details about the premise of this much-awaited film. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” revealed a source close to the development.

