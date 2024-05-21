Did Anil Kapoor walk out of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 over fees issue? Here's what we know

Anil Kapoor, with a career spanning decades, commands a vast and dedicated fan base across diverse audience segments. Excitement had been brewing for his upcoming project, Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The anticipation peaked when it was announced that Kapoor would join forces with Nana Patekar for this comedy venture. However, to the dismay of fans, Kapoor's departure from the film has been confirmed by a news portal, delivering a disappointing blow to the eagerly awaiting audience.

Anil Kapoor exits Housefull 5?

Yes, you heard it right! According to a report from Mid-day, the actor has indeed withdrawn from the movie. Apparently, Anil Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala couldn't come to terms on the fee Kapoor had requested, leading to his decision to exit the project.

Following this development, there are reports suggesting that Nana Patekar's role is undergoing alterations. Originally, it was anticipated that his character would closely interact with Anil Kapoor's character.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar have earlier shared the screen in the Welcome franchise. However, there has been no official comment from either Anil Kapoor or the Housefull 5 team regarding these reports. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In Housefull 5, notable roles are portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Dharmendra.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Additionally, the movie starred Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Nayak 2: Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji to reunite after 23 years for sequel?