Did Animal actor Triptii Dimri share cryptic post amid breakup reports with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh?

Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Qala alongside Babil Khan, hit headlines after the reports of her break-up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma started doing the rounds, on Friday. It all started after netizens noticed that the duo has unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, amid break-up rumors, Triptii took to social media and shared a cryptic post allegedly reacting to the same.

Triptii Dimri shares a cryptic post

Triptii and Karnesh made their relationship official after she shared a picture of him kissing her on the cheek on Instagram. However, both of them have now deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram handles. Not just that, the reports also suggest that Karnesh has even deleted Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a note. Her post read, "People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy." Have a look:

Triptii and Karnesh's break-up reports surfaced after a user shared the same on Reddit. Even though the rumored couple never opened up about their relationship, their pictures spoke volumes. Meanwhile, the duo is yet to react to the ongoing reports.

On the work front, Triptii is all set to be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The film was earlier slated to release on August 11. It was supposed to clash with Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2. But reportedly, the film has been now postponed to December 2023. The makers will announce the new release date soon. She also has a film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Triptii spoke about working with Ranbir. She shared, "I’m very very excited. I have always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his work. I feel he is a brilliant actor and yeah I look at it as an opportunity to learn. I think there'll be so much for me to learn from an actor like him."

