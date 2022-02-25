Did Anurag Kashyap approve daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's relationship with boyfriend Shane? Read post

Anurag Kashyap loves his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap a lot and every now and then, he posts her loving pictures. In addition to it, Aaliyah who also has a YouTube channel is in a doting relationship with Shane Gregoire. The duo is head-over-heels in love with each other and Aaliyah’s Instagram is full of their pictures. And, it seems like her boyfriend Shane also shares a good bonding with her father Anurag Kashyap. A few hours back, Anurag shared a sweet photo of them and wrote a beautiful caption too.

In the photo, Aaliyah and Shane were looking cute together. While sharing the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “It’s a bye bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad...” The photo was liked by a sea of netizens and fans. Their fans could not stop gushing over the picture and started pouring sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “You are a good dad”. Another wrote, “Superb”. A fan also commented, “They look so sweet together”. A fan also called Anurag Kashyap “daddy cool”.

See Anurag Kashyap’s post here:

Earlier, Aaliyah Kashyap had revealed how much she spends in a month. During a QnA session on social media, she said, “Way more than I should is the answer to that question. Mostly on just food and clothes. I online shop once every two weeks and order out at least three or four times a week, which is obviously not good. And I eat out a lot. Food and clothes are what I spend most of my money on and I am trying to cut back. Trying is the word there.”

