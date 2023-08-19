Did AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu just make their relationship Instagram official? See PHOTOS

The Punjabi singer and rapper, AP Dhillon is receiving praise and appreciation for his docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Amidst rave reviews, the Excuses singer has been making headlines for his dating rumors with actress Banita Sandhu. Now, a while ago, Banita shared some love-filled photos with Dhillon, and fans are speculating that they have made their relationship Instagram official as she shared a romantic caption too.

Did AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu just make their relationship Instagram official?

A while ago, Banita Sandhu shared a bunch of romantic pictures with singer-rapper AP Dhillon. It seems like they have made their relationship Instagram official. Sharing the pictures, Sandhu wrote, "with me" and added a red heart emoji.

In the pictures, Banita can be seen in a red bodycon dress. And, AP can be seen looking handsome in a printed matching outfit. They can be seen madly in love while posing together.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Banita shared the pictures with AP Dhillon, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "AESTHETIC COUPLE GOALS." Another commented, "Giving major couple goals!" "I hope they get married," said a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama, October opposite Varun Dhawan. She has also starred in Vicky Kaushal’s 2021 biographical drama, Sardar Udham Singh.

Not only Bollywood but also Banita showcased her talent in the Kollywood industry. In the year 2019 with the movie Adithya Varma, a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, she made her Tamil debut.

Banita has also acted in an American sci-fi TV series called Pandora. She was also seen in the movie Mother Teresa & Me which also starred veteran Bollywood actor Deepti Naval. The film was released in May, 2023.

Meanwhile, Banita Sandhu first sparked dating rumors with AP Dhillon after she features in the rapper's music video, With You. The music video captured the romantic moments of the duo.

ALSO READ: Who is Banita Sandhu? All you need to know about AP Dhillon’s rumored ladylove