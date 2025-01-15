Did Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan just drop a hint about an episode with Salman Khan in his podcast? WATCH out for his January 2025 goals
Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with one hinting at Salman Khan’s appearance on his podcast. Check it out.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is quite a popular star-kid on the internet. He also hosts a podcast that gives a peek into the candid side of the Khan family. Most recently, Salman Khan’s nephew dropped pictures, promising the superstar’s appearance on the show.
On January 15, Arhaan Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with the caption, "Rest and digest." The post began with his picture holding a cup of beverage in his hand while standing at an eatery counter, followed by a cute photo of his pet. The third one was a picture from vacation with his aunt, Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, and more.
The post continued with a beautiful click from an orange sky, clicked during golden hour. The fifth picture showed Arhaan working with his friend on their laptop, continuing pictures with his mother, Malaika Arora. The second last slide was a picture from a flight featuring Khan's family, including his aunt, Alvira Agnihotri.
Out of all the pictures, the last picture caught everyone’s attention as it featured a snap clicked inside the house. The text on the hazy picture read, “(accompanied by a star) Jan 2025 Goals Post Bhai episode!!!" seemingly directed towards Salman Khan.
Take a look
Reacting to the post, several internet users expressed their excitement about the hint. A user said, "Thank God you remember this post episode please," another fan joked, "Yah sure! Jan is halfway now."
Expressing their excitement, one fan wrote, "Okieeeeee broski" while another stated, "Post bhaijaans episode alreadyy".
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming highly-awaited film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj and more in the key roles. It will be released on Eid 2025.
ALSO READ: Sky Force: Veer Pahariya admits crying after finishing his final shot for film co-starring Akshay Kumar and the reason will touch your heart