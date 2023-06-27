Did Arijit Singh agree to sing Pasoori remake for Satyaprem Ki Katha for THIS reason?

Yesterday, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, released the song Pasoori Nu. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have sung Pasoori Nu for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and the recreated version of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's global hit song, Pasoori has been receiving mixed response on the Internet. Many on social media questioned why Arijit Singh would agree to recreate Ali Sethi’s classic, which is already such an iconic song. Now, a few screenshots of tweets from Arijit Singh's unverified Twitter account are going viral on social media. One of the tweets mentions why he said yes to the remake.

Viral tweet on why Arijit Singh agreed to Pasoori remake

An unverified Twitter account, allegedly belonging to Arijit Singh, defended his decision to sing the Pasoori remake. A social media user asked the singer, “Can I ask one thing? Why did you say yes to this ? I mean it's your choice but Just a curiosity I mean when you knew it way before we started talking about it.” In response, the tweet from Arijit’s unverified account read, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged.” While it is unsure if it is Arijit’s genuine account or not, the Twitter handle has over 105k followers, including some celebrities such as Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, and others.

Meanwhile, another social media user asked Arijit not to be sad about the reactions received to Pasoori Nu song, to which he replied, “No no I always knew it will have reaction. And I am not sad at all.”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film marks the two actors’ second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from Pasoori Nu, previously released songs from Satyaprem Ki Katha album include Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni.

