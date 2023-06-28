Did Arijit Singh, Ali Sethi expect hate reactions even before Pasoori remake was created? Rochak Kohli REVEALS

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Netizens are excited to watch them together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer and the songs have garnered a positive reaction except for the recently released song, Pasoori Nu. The makers recreated Ali Sethi's hit song Pasoori for the film. The new version is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, and it is composed by Rochak Kohli along with Ali. But the song has been receiving mixed reactions on social media. Recently, during an interview, Rochak revealed that Ali and Arijit 'expected such reactions' even before it was made.

Composer Rochak Kohli defends Pasoori remake

The original song was sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. It went on to rule chartbusters soon after it was released. After the news of the remake was shared by Satyaprem Ki Katha makers, netizens expressed disappointment about it. On Monday, when the song was finally released, it ended up receiving mixed comments online. While speaking to News18 recently, Rochak admitted that they received a lot of 'hatred' but added that as people are now listening to it, they are saying that 'this isn’t as bad as we expected'.

He said, "We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected."

Kohli further added that they made the song with 'honest intentions' and the new version has all the approval from the original creators. He said, "We made the song with honest intentions and with the best available talent. The song has all approval by the original creators. Also, we make sure that we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. The original song was poetic and in Punjabi, we decided to simplify it and keep it in Hindi. There were many challenges but overall we are very satisfied with the new version."

Recently, Shae, who sang the original song, said that she was not aware of the remake. Rochak clarified that she is not the creator of the song, and all the rights were with Ali and Coke Studio.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha, also starring Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao, will release in theatres on June 29.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Kiara Advani ups hotness quotient in red bodycon dress, but Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction grabs attention