Did Arjun Kapoor REACT to wedding rumours with Malaika Arora? Actor shares cryptic note

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds are head over heels in love with each other and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for several years now. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun.

Now, according to several media reports, Arjun and Malaika will be tying the knot and it will reportedly be a winter wedding this year in Mumbai, which will be attended by their close family and friends. However, amid the wedding rumours, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a cryptic note and he took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story:

Recently, the 2 States actor appeared on the chat show, Social Media Star With Janice and spoke about being trolled about his relationship with Malaika. He said that people have opinions and in India, they love gossiping. “We’ve all become jananis,” he added.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He was last seen in the comedy-horror film, Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, which was directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Currently, he is shooting in Manali for The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. This marks the first collaboration between the two stars. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh, and is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Apart from this, the Ki & Ka actor also has Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 29 July 2022. The action-thriller film is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Next, Arjun will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey, and has an ensemble star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The project is being bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films.

