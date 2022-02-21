Did Arjun Kapoor tease Alia Bhatt for her BF Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills?

As we have already informed you before that director Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in Agra on February 20. As reported, many BTown celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others had attended the grand wedding. We gave you a glimpse of the wedding venue being decorated yesterday. But today, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him that was clicked by Ranbir Kapoor and in fact, the 2 States actor even teased Alia Bhatt for her BF’s photography skills.

In the picture that Arjun Kapoor has posted, we can see the actor’s super zoomed face that has become black as it is out of focus. The focus is entirely on the Taj Mahal and indeed the monument looks absolutely stunning. Sharing this picture Arjun wrote, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me...” In fact, the actor tagged Alia Bhatt and we wonder if he was trying to tease her for her boyfriend’s photography skills.

Take a look:

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the boy gang from what appears to be a private jet. In the picture, we can spot Ranbir Kapoor in an all-black attire wearing a cap and smiling as he poses with a victory sign. Arjun Kapoor, Manjot, Pritam and Varun Sharma were amongst other’s who were spotted in the picture. Sharing this picture, Manjot wrote, “Aaj ki yatra Sukhad rahi!” This picture is proof that the guys had fun at Luv Ranjan’s wedding.

