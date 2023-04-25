Did Arpita Khan Sharma almost confirm Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite a while now. While neither of them has confirmed or acknowledged this, they often share videos and pictures featuring each other on Instagram. Their social media banter with each other also often garners a lot of attention. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma seems to have confirmed Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship in a now-deleted post!

Did Arpita Khan just confirm Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship?

Looks like Arpita Khan Sharma confirmed Sonakshi and Zaheer’s dating rumours. In an Instagram story shared by Arpita yesterday on April 24, she reportedly referred to Sonakshi as ‘bhabhi (sister-in-law)’. However, Arpita has now deleted the story from her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Sharma has also shared a few pictures from Huma Qureshi’s Eid party on her Instagram stories. The pictures show Zaheer with his arm around Sonakshi’s shoulder. Sonakshi looks gorgeous in a dark blue kurta paired with white sharara, while Zaheer is seen in a printed yellow kurta with white pants.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma also hosted an Eid bash, and the who’s who of Bollywood came under one roof to attend the party. Rumoured lovebirds Sonakshi and Zaheer entered the bash together and posed together for pictures. While Sonakshi was seen in a white ethnic outfit, Zaheer opted for a black pathani suit.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, and Kakuda, with Riteish Dekhmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

