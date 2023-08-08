Did artist Veena Nagda take dig at Karan Johar after he commented about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK?

Karan Johar who is currently basking in the success of his latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hosted a post-release press conference with media recently, where he was joined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and others. At the press conference, KJo had revealed how Alia got married ‘twice’ in a week and the mehendi she applied for her reel wedding with Ranveer was the same which she had applied at her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Johar’s statement about Bhatt’s mehendi didn’t go down well with the celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, and now she has issued a clarification for the same on social media.

What Karan Johar said about Alia Bhatt’s mehendi

While speaking at the ‘success meet’ of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt shot for the wedding sequence in RARKPK with Ranveer Singh just after four days tying the knot with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. He also claimed that the mehendi that Alia’s character, Rani Chatterjee, has on her hands is the same one she had at her own wedding with Kapoor. They just ‘darkened’ it for the movie. Talking about the same, Johar said, “Karan Johar recently revealed how Alia Bhatt got hitched twice in a few weeks. The filmmaker said at the success meet of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', "Alia and Ranbir got married, and four days after that we were shooting our sequence with Ranveer and Alia. So in that week, Alia Bhatt got married twice, one in real life and one in reel life. And the mehndi that Alia Bhatt's character has in the scene is the same mehendi that she had in her wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. We just darkened it.”

Veena Nagda’s clarification on Alia Bhatt’s mehendi

After KJo’s statement about Bhatt’s mehendi went viral and made headlines all over the media, now, renowned mehendi artist Veena Nagda has cleared the air over Alia’s reel and real mehendi. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nagda shared stills of the Darlings star’s bridal look from RARKPK, in which her mehendi design is clearly visible.

Alongside the stills, she wrote a long note, explaining how the entire wrist design was done by her on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Veena wrote, “We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design. 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design. 3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie”

“So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details please feel free to message us. Thank you and we really appreciate your support!,” Veena wrote in the end.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's multi-starrer romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has entered the coveted 100 crore club at the box office. Reportedly, the movie crossed the 100-crore mark in just 10 days of its release. The movie has garnered positive reviews from the audience, as well as, from the critics. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the Karan Johar directorial is going stronger with each passing day and per the latest reports, has made it to the 200-crore club at the global box office.