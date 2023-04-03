Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at NMACC gala? These PICS prove otherwise

The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was a star-studded event with a number of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. International celebrities such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Kat Graham, Penelope Cruz, and others attended Day 2 of the NMACC launch. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan also attended the event. A video from the event showed Suhana chatting with Ananya Panday, while Aryan was seen next to them. Netizens pointed out that Aryan ‘ignored’ Ananya, and the video went viral on social media. However, now, Gauri Khan has shared a series of pictures that show Ananya posing with Aryan, Suhana and Gauri.

Ananya Panday poses with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to post some stunning pictures of herself, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday. The first picture shows Gauri, Suhana, Aryan, and Ananya posing with Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz. The second picture shows Gauri, Suhana, Ananya, and Aryan. Aryan is seen posing next to Ananya in both pictures. “A spectacular night at @nmacc.india,” wrote Gauri Khan. Ananya dazzled in a golden gown with cutouts at the waist, while Aryan Khan suited up in black for the event. Suhana Khan looked glamorous in a golden Sabyasachi saree, while Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a white and silver sheer saree.

While one fan commented, “I wish SRK was also there in this pic,” another one wrote, “Aryan and ananya wow they are so fabulous.” Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, celebs such as Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, graced the pink carpet on day 2 of the NMACC launch.

