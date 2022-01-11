Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana buy plush apartments for Rs 19 and 7 crore in Mumbai?

While all the Bollywood celebrities live a lavish lifestyle on the big screen when it comes to reel life, they try to match it to the same standard. And for that, the stars spend a huge amount of their hard end money on their residence. Following the suit is actor Ayushmann Khurrana who along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana have bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai. While the ‘Vicky Donor’ star has allegedly bought the house for around Rs 19 crore, Aparshakti has spent 7 crore on the property respectively, documents accessed by Indextap.com showed.

As per Indextap.com, Ayushmann has bought two units on the 20th floor at Windsor Grande Residences, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West from the developer Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd for Rs 19.30 crore. As for the apartment, its deed was registered on November 29, 2021, and a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh was paid by the apartment, the documents showed. The size of the apartment is 4,027 square feet which come with parking for four cars. When reached out for comments, there was no response from Ayushmann.

In the same complex, Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana has bought a 1,745 square feet apartment for Rs 7.25 crore. He has paid a stamp duty of Rs 36.25 lakh. As per the documents, the unit was registered on December 7, 2021 and comes with two car parking.

In 2020, Ayushmann and Aparshakti had bought a house in Panchkula for Rs 9 crore for their family who resides in Chandigarh.

It is not unusual for Bollywood actors to invest in good properties for residence purposes. During the previous year, several B-town stars bought properties in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had also bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu in Mumbai. The property had cost him Rs 47.5 crore, for which he had also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore. Last year, actress Sunny Leone had bought an apartment in Andheri West for Rs 16 crore.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann will be next seen in his upcoming project ‘Doctor G’ where he is cast opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has projects such as ‘Anek’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the pipeline too.

