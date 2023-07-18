Did Badshah fall off stage during his performance? Rapper REACTS to viral video

Badshah, the popular singer-rapper, has established himself as a prominent figure in the Indian music industry. Known for his catchy tunes, clever wordplay, and energetic performances, Badshah has captivated audiences with his unique style. With numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with renowned artists, he has gained a massive fan following. His ability to seamlessly blend genres and create infectious melodies has made him a dominant force in the world of music, solidifying his status as one of India's most celebrated artists. Recently, the singer reacted to a viral clip that claims that Badshah fell off the stage during a performance.

Badshah reacts to viral video claiming he fell off stage

Badshah took to his official Instagram handle yesterday and uploaded a video where he clarified that it is not him who fell of the stage during the performance. He said, "Bhai, mein bilkul theek hu. Mein kisi stage se nahi gidha, I'm safe. I'm sound. Mere haath paed sab sahi hai. In fact jo insaan stage se geera hai I hope woh theek ho. I'm fine, mein bilkul theek hu." For the unversed, the viral 4 seconds clip doing the rounds on the internet shows a singer who looks similar to Badshah, wearing black shorts, a black tee shirt, and white sneakers falling off the stage during the performance. His team who was standing behind immediately rushed to help him. The caption for the video reads, "Dhyan se Badshah bhai." Many fans expressed concern believing it was Badshah who fell off the stage.

Badshah also took to Twitter to upload the video and wrote, "That's not me. But whoever that is hope he is safe."

Take a look at Badshah's tweet and the video here:

On the work front, Badshah is known for chartbuster songs like DJ Wale Babu, Kala Chashma, Let's Nacho, and Pagaal, among others. He recently released Sab Ghazab with Bollywood actress, Ileana D'Cruz.

