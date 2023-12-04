Did Bobby Deol's entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo in Animal impress you? Know all about the original track

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana starrer Animal has created buzz not only for its acting, violence, and gruesome content but also for its soundtrack. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, the songs impressed the audience apart from the performances. Amid rave reviews, the entry scene of Bobby Deol has received a lot of attention not only due to the visuals but also due to the song played in the background. The song titled Jamaal Jamaaloo was played in the scene and interestingly it is an old Iranian track.

All you need to know about Bobby Deol's entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo in Animal

The song which was played in Bobby Deol's entry in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is called Jamaal Jamaaloo. It’s an old Iranian song and according to the details on social media, the song is composed by Khatereh Group. The English translation of the lyrics is, Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved.

A YouTube channel had uploaded the song in 2013. After the release of Animal, the views have increased a lot for the video. The comments section is now filled with praiseworthy words related to Animal.

Apart from Jamaal Jamaaloo, the film begins with the instrumental of A R Rahman's Dil Hai Chota Sa from Roja (1992). Then the Ajay-Atul composition Dolby Walya from the Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016) was also heard.

Speaking about the entry scene of Bobby, the actor who played the villain's role in the film, can be seen dancing to the song Jamaal Jamaaloo, creating an environment of calm before the storm.

On the other hand, Bobby visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai on December 4 and received a lot of love from fans.

Taking to his Instagram, he also expressed his gratitude to fans who showered him with love for his role in Animal. Bobby wrote, "Gratitude is the best attitude. Thank you all for your unwavering support and for allowing me to share my passion with you. Here’s to many more moments together on this incredible journey! #Thankful #AnimalKaEnemy."

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1 and is successfully running in theaters.

