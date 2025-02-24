Did Chhaava director Laxman Utekar apologize to Ganoji, Kanhoji Shirke's descendants after Rs 100 crore defamation threat?

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava made their theatrical debut this Valentine’s Day, with the former portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While the film has received widespread praise across the nation, it has stirred controversy among the descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke. Alleging that the film misrepresents their ancestors, they threatened a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit. In response, director Laxman Utekar reportedly offered an apology, according to recent reports.

As reported by local Maharashtra news outlets, Bhushan Shirke, a descendant of the Maratha warriors, reportedly received an apology from director Laxman Utekar. A Marathi news portal Pudhari reported that Utekar personally reached out to Bhushan Shirke to express regret for unintentionally hurting the family's sentiments.

The director clarified that Chhaava deliberately avoided mentioning the surnames or the native villages of Ganoji and Kanhoji. He emphasized that the film only referred to their first names without any specific identifiers. Utekar reportedly conveyed his sincere apologies if the portrayal in the film caused any discomfort to the Shirke family.

In Chhaava, the narrative portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s trusted allies, Ganoji and Kanhoji, as betraying the Maratha leader by aligning with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, an act that leads to Sambhaji’s brutal demise.

Following the film’s release, the Free Press Journal reported that Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, condemned the filmmakers for a ‘misinterpretation of historical facts’, claiming it damaged the family’s legacy. In an official statement, he announced that a legal notice had been sent to director Laxman Utekar with plans to file a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit.

The Shirke family, on February 20, formally demanded clarification and necessary corrections in the film. They also warned of launching statewide protests if their concerns were not acknowledged and addressed.

Chhaava brings the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the big screen, capturing the courage and resilience of the Maratha empire’s rightful heir. Vicky Kaushal takes on the powerful role of the fearless warrior prince, while Rashmika Mandanna embodies the determined and strong-willed Yesubai Bhonsale.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar Singh as the loyal Kavi Kalash, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the movie’s emotional depth is further amplified by a soul-stirring score from Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.