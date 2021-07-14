Did Danielle De Villiers REVEAL Virat & Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s glimpse as Yente’s ‘first friend’?

Danielle De Villiers posted a picture of her child Yente with her friend and fans are speculating that it is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. Scroll further to find out.

Recently posted a bunch of family pictures with daughter Vamika and Virat Kohli. Anushka shared the happiness with her fans on Instagram and her daughter turned 6 months old and the couple celebrated her half birthday. In a rather emotional and heartfelt caption along with the pictures, Anushka wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”. Though Anushka did not reveal Vamika’s face, fans could see the baby girl’s bracelet in her left hand’s wrist which caused speculations.

Vamika in the picture was held by daddy Virat Kohli as she was facing him and a wrist band could be seen in her left arm. AB De Villiers’s wife Danielle De Villiers had posted a picture on her Instagram handle on 20th May. The picture consisted of her daughter Yente and another baby girl. Danielle wrote in the caption, “baby hugs and cuddles for her very first friend”. Fans had started to speculate on social media that Yente’s first friend is in fact Vamika. The speculations grew considering that in the picture posted by Danielle, the baby girl who is lying down comfortably with Yente could also be wearing a similar bracelet on the left arm’s wrist.

Take a look at the posts:

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are known to be good friends considering that both of them play for the same team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Both cricketing legends have developed a comradery that could also be seen between Anushka and Danielle. Danielle had shared a picture of herself with Anushka and Vamika in the Instagram stories as well. What do you think about the fan’s speculation, let us know in the comments.

