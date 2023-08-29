Did David Dhawan use Sushmita Sen's 'Haye Mera Bachcha' for Salman Khan in Biwi No 1? Actress REVEALS

Sushmita Sen is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills bring life to a character. While playing some bold and power-packed roles, the actress is also known for using some best phrases. Phrases such as 'babu’, ‘haye mera bachcha,' ‘Dugga dugga' became famous among her fans and followers. In a recent interview, Sushmita spilled the beans on whether David Dhawan used her personal statement for Salman Khan in Biwi No 1 or not.

Did David Dhawan use Sushmita Sen's 'Haye Mera Bachcha' for Salman Khan in Biwi No 1?

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Sushmita Sen revealed that David Dhawan used her personal conversation with Salman Khan as a part of the super hit film Biwi No 1.

When was asked to share the phrase that most people ask her to repeat, the actress picked the dialogue from Biwi No 1 and how it always 'came to her'. She went on to describe how her personal words became part of her character's dialogue.

Sushmita said, “It’s funny.. haye mera bachcha is not from the film. Mujhe laga cut hogaya hai scene (I thought we were done with the scene) and I just held Salman and pulled him to say ‘haye mera bachcha’. And the camera was still rolling and David kept it. So it’s actually my own lingo."

On the other hand, the former Miss Universe recently opened up about how her mother was ‘furious’ with her decision to adopt Renee at a young age. The actress said, "My mother was like, ‘You are a child yourself! What are you talking, what’s gone wrong with this girl!’ She was furious with me. My father was more patient. He asked, ‘Where is this coming from?’ and I told him, ‘It’s a calling daddy. I am feeling it very strongly.’ He told me that the calling wasn’t going anywhere, I could do it in a few years. I said if I do get married and someone says no (for a baby), the marriage will break because this is my calling. So let me have a baby first, so no one can question it.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita was recently seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi. It’s a biographical drama TV series where the actress played the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series was released on JioCinema on August 15, 2023.

