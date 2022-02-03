Did Deepika Padukone give Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday 'dating advice' on Gehraiyaan sets? Actor reveals

Gehraiyaan is soon going to release and fans have been going gaga over everything related to the film. Be it the star cast, the songs or the sizzling chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, everything has been grabbing all the limelight. Now as we are approaching the release date of the film the stars are on a promotional spree. In a recent interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone spoke about a lot of things including the dating tips she had for her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant.

Well, the rumour mills have been buzzing that Ananya Panday is dating Ishaan Khatter and apparently Siddhant Chaturvedi is dating Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Although these stars have not made it official, they often make it to the headlines because of their personal life. Since Deepika Padukone is married and has experience in this field, she was asked if the actress gave any special dating advice to her co-stars? Surprisingly DP replied with a negative.

When asked if Deepika Padukone had any special dating tips for Ananya Panday or Siddhant Chaturvedi, she revealed that she doesn't and that's because that isn't her style. "No, I like to believe that I wasn’t sitting there mentoring them and I don’t think that was the idea. That is not my style and I think it would have been the wrong way to approach this film," Deepika said.

Well, in an earlier interview Deepika Padukone had revealed that after watching Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh felt that it was one of her most intense roles to date. How excited are you to watch Gehraiyaan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

