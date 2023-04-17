Did Deepika Padukone hint at her dance prep for Fighter with this hilarious video? WATCH

All eyes are on Deepika Padukone as she is currently in shooting mode for her upcoming movie Fighter. This film also stars Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. These two actors keep sharing glimpses from their intense training sessions for this film and getting all the fans excited for the release of this film. Well, today Deepika shared a hilarious clip of a girl mimicking every dance teacher and we feel she is hinting at her dance rehearsals for her upcoming movie Fighter.

Deepika Padukone shares funny dance video

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared a clip of a digital creator named Dharna Durga. In the clip, she was seen mimicking several dance teachers. Everything was so apt and relatable from how they teach the steps to how they dance. Deepika could not help but share this clip on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is epic! and my life currently…” We wonder if she is hinting at Fighter movie dance rehearsals. What do you think?

Check out the post:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She was part of the song Current Laga Re and shook a leg with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She is also prepping up for yet another Siddharth Anand action film, Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has an official Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Big B and she is all set to venture into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.