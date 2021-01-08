  1. Home
Did Deepika Padukone hint at a new project with Hrithik Roshan with her 'big celebration' tweet?

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have never collaborated for a movie. However, there are chances that they might do so in the future.
January 8, 2021
Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on January 5, 2021. Fans, celebs, and loved ones alike showered the actress with wishes on the special occasion. Among those who sent birthday wishes to the Chhapaak star was none other than Hrithik Roshan himself. He penned a special note for Deepika and shared it on his Twitter handle. As the two actors have never collaborated for a movie before, this tweet of Hrithik led the ardent fans to root for the same.  

Well, chances are that these wishes of the fans might come true. That is because Deepika seems to have dropped a hint about her upcoming project with the actor on social media. It so happened that the actress responded to Hrithik Roshan’s wish for her on Twitter and wrote, “Thank You so much HR! (sic) Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!” This has left the curious buffs speculating that the actors might star in a movie soon. However, there are also chances that she is talking about his upcoming birthday which falls on January 10. 

Check out her tweet below:

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together in the modern adaptation of Mahabharata. However, the actress quashed the reports later on much to the disappointment of fans. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently announced his return to the sets through social media. As for Deepika, she is currently awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83 that also features Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, the stunning actress will also feature in Shakun Batra’s next project co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.  

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Fans root for the actors to collaborate for a film

Credits :Deepika Padukone Twitter

Anonymous 1 minute ago

Oh god please let this happen. I cannot wait for Kangana's fire breathing tweets.

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

No. She was hinting towards his birthday. Media is making such headlines for attention. And her haters calling it her PR.