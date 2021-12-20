Did Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in the Gehraiyaan teaser impress you? VOTE

Finally, after a long wait, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan's teaser was released today. The film is trending on social media as fans are loving the performance of the actors. On Sunday, the lead actors took to their social media handle and made an announcement which further increased the excitement level among the fans. The romantic drama is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Well, it will be witnessing a digital release next year.

The teaser begins with a knock at Deepika Padukone's door, who finds Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other side of it. The two embrace each other as a soothing song Gehraiyaan begins to play. We also see glimpses of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. From the teaser, it looks like a deep tale of love and the complications that come with it. Sharing the teaser, Deepika Padukone wrote, "A piece of my heart..." Ananya Panday wrote, "It's time to dive in a little deeper."

Talking about the film, the one thing fans found sizzling was the chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika. They also share a passionate kiss. Some have also mentioned that the two are new hit Jodi of Bollywood. Well, surely they both are looking fresh breath of air onscreen. The film is based on a relationship drama. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The shooting of the film began in 2020. The film has been shot in Goa, Mumbai, and Alibaug.

