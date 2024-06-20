Did Diljit Dosanjh don Rs 1.2 crore diamond-encrusted watch for his debut appearance at Jimmy Fallon’s show? Find out

“Punjabi Aa Gaye Oyee”

This line has been echoing in our hearts and minds ever since Diljit Dosanjh took center stage in stardom. The singer-actor recently made his debut appearance at the iconic The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed some of his hit tracks including G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine. While the moment was special for several reasons, Diljit’s shimmery watch caught prominent attention.

Did Diljit Dosanjh wear a watch worth Rs 1.2 crore to Jimmy Fallon’s show?

For the occasion, Diljit Dosanjh opted for an all-white attire which had an embroidered Kurta and a Tehmat. He accompanied it with a matching turban, a Kadha, and high-ankle sneakers. Among this ensemble what truly caught the spotlight was his rose gold watch which was encrusted with diamond.

For the unversed, Diljit’s watch was a custom-made Audemars Piguet piece crafted by Jain The Jeweler. They took to their Instagram and detailed, “This exquisite timepiece is an AP Royal Oak 15400SR, meticulously customized with diamonds adorning the case, band, dial, and bezel.” According to them, this stainless steel and rose gold artwork costs approximately ₹1.2 crore.

According to fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, even soon-to-be-bride Radhika Merchant wore an AP watch during one of her recent Italy celebrations. Her piece was also custom-made to complement her outfit which was a red-and-white striped blouse and dark blue pants.

This is surely not the first time that Diljit has worn an exquisite accessory. Last month itself, he adorned a similar watch created by the same jewelers at his Vancouver’s Dil-Luminati Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh lives life 'King Size'

If one looks closer to his assets, the Amar Singh Chamkila owns an array of luxurious materialistic worlds. His lavish 3BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar is reportedly valued between Rs. 10-12 crores and Dosanjh also owns a duplex in California, a property quite visible in his in-house reels.

Diljit is also an owner of a Porsche Cayenne which is one of the sportiest full-size SUVs costing around Rs. 1.93 crores. His Porsche Panamera and Mercedes G63 AMG are another series of assets to look out for.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

