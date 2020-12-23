Did Farhan Akhtar just drop a hint about Don 3 with a tweet on 9 Years of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2? Deets Inside

As the film Don 2 clocks nine years, Farhan Akhtar turns nostalgic and drops a huge hint on the third installment.

Farhan Akhtar directed and starrer Don 2 has completed nine years of its release today. The film, a sequel of Don which was released in 2006, had gone to do massive business on the box office. And now, there is a buzz that Don 3 is in the pipeline but there is no official confirmation on the same. However, today Farhan Akhtar seems to have given a major hint on making of Don 3. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Don 2 also starred , Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, and others.

On the ninth anniversary, Farhan Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to post pictures from the film and wrote, “9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2.” As soon as he tweeted, fans eagerly started asking about the Don 3. His comment section is flooded with questions regarding the same. But the actor cum director has not responded. However, this is a huge hint and we all are eagerly waiting for the big announcement.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting his next film titled Pathan. and John Abraham will also be seen in the film and are expected to join the shoot soon.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra. The film was Zaira Wasim’s last film post which she quit the industry. Farhan will be next seen in Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film was announced last year and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Don 2 clocks 9 years: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan performed his own stunts in the action thriller?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Farhan Akhtar Twitter

Share your comment ×