Is Salman Khan the next target of Goldy Brar? Gangster admits to killing Sidhu Moose Wala

Last year the entire nation was taken by shock when popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, a few kilometers from his beloved village Moosa. His death left all his fans heartbroken and his family members were shattered. It was reported that the Punjabi rapper was murdered by Lawrence Bishnoi. But today, after almost a year, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on Monday confessed to getting Sidhu Moose Wala killed and also explained his motive behind this crime.

Goldy Brar admits to killing Sidhu Moose Wala

According to reports in India Today, Goldy Brar admitted that he killed the popular Punjabi Punjabi rapper due to personal reasons. He also revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is next on his list. For the unversed, Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 last year. He was only 29-years-old when he was killed. Although Goldy’s current location remains unknown, his confession has yet again left everyone shocked. "Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed. Personal reason behind Sidhu murder. It was a group task. Sidhu enjoyed unnecessary power and he was taught a lesson," Brar told India Today. Goldy also said, “Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know.”

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Honey Singh too received a death threat voice note from Gangster Goldy Brar. The popular singer immediately went to the Delhi Police headquarters to lodge a complaint. Without revealing much to the media, the rapper said that his manager received the threat voice notes from Goldy Brar when he was in America. The singer added, “I’m scared. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.” His family is shaken by the death threat as this is unexpected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay beats SRK, Salman Khan to become highest-paid actor in India; Sets a record with hefty fees