Did Gulshan Devaiah just confirm Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship? Actor drops a subtle hint

Rumours about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia being in a relationship refuse to die down. The rumours began after a video went viral on Instagram, and fans were convinced that they spotted Tamannaah and Vijay kissing each other as they rang in 2023 together in Goa. Since then, they have been spotted together a few times. Just two days ago, they were seen together post enjoying a dinner date in the city. Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has confirmed these rumours so far. However, a recent comment by Gulshan Devaiah on Vijay Varma’s post seems to have further added fuel to Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating rumours.

Did Gulshan Devaiah confirm Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship?

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a teaser video of his upcoming series Dahaad, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Dropping the teaser, Vijay Varma wrote in his caption, “Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad! #DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3.” Gulshan Devaiah left a comment on Vijay Varma’s post that garnered a lot of attention. Dropping a subtle hint, Gulshan commented, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nai luti… nai toh... hey Ram (You were my hope, you betrayed me. Thank God my reputation is still intact)”. Vijay Varma hasn’t yet responded to Gulshan’s comment. Check out the post and Gulshan Devaiah’s comment below.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted post dinner date

On Monday night, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted exiting a restaurant together. Tamannaah was seen wearing a white sleeveless top paired with two-tone grey pants. Meanwhile, Vijay wore a checkered shirt over a grey t-shirt. They were seen leaving in the same car. Before exiting, they waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

