Did Hema Malini almost say NO to Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban for THIS reason?

We all know how the Amitabh Bachchan - Hema Malini starrer Baghban is a cult favorite. However, veteran actress Hema Malini recently shared interesting anecdotes about it. She spilled beans about her decision-making experiences for two of the most notable film offers of her career. With respect to Ravi Chopra's 2003 family drama, Baghban, in a candid interview recently, Hema revealed all about her initial hesitation in accepting the role of a mother of four.

Hema Malini told Lehren in a recent interview that she had received the offer for Baghban after a sabbatical when she was in her early 50s. She previously appeared in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. Baghban marked her comeback, and she later went on to share screen space with Big B yet again in Veer-Zaara in 2004.

Hema Malini on how she was cast in Baghban

Recalling the moment she was approached for Baghban, Hema reminisced about her initial hesitation in accepting the role of a mother of four in Ravi Chopra's film. She sat down with her mother, expressing concern about playing such a mature role. However, her mother insisted that she should take up the opportunity, recognizing the strength of the story. Influenced by her mother's belief in the project, Hema ultimately agreed to do the film.

Despite her initial doubts, Baghban went on to become a box office success, earning critical acclaim for its emotional storytelling and stellar performances. Hema's portrayal of a compassionate and resilient mother resonated with the audience immensely. The film also starred Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Aman Verma, Samir Soni and others.

Hema Malini & the story of Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In the same interview, Hema also shared an intriguing incident involving legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. She revealed that Raj Kapoor had approached her for the iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. However, he expressed his doubts about her acceptance, assuming she would not take on such a bold role. Once again, Hema's mother stood by her, predicting that she would not take up the film. Ultimately, Zeenat Aman was cast in the film opposite Shashi Kapoor, while Hema pursued her own unique cinematic journey.

It's interesting to know about these details that offer an ample glimpse into the decision-making experiences of Hema Malini’s life. Not only do they highlight the influence of her mother's guidance but also shed light on her own deliberation on challenging roles.

Hema Malini's most recent on-screen appearance was in the film Shimla Mirchi, where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.