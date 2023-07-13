Did Hema Malini-Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry in Baghban bother Dharmendra? Dream Girl sets the record straight

Released nearly two decades ago, Baghban became renowned for its heartfelt storytelling and stellar performances. The 2003 movie starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan as an elderly couple caused a huge stir. The film's exploration of familial relationships struck a chord with audiences, leading to its enduring popularity. Rumors were often heard that Dharmendra refused to watch the movie because of his wife, Hema Malini's chemistry with her on-screen husband Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the actress addressed these rumors.

Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra not watching Baghban

Rumors suggest that the veteran actor, Dharmendra refuses to watch Baghban to date because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan. On being asked about the rumor, the Dream Girl laughed and shared, "I don’t know about that”. The Dream Girl's light-hearted comment seemed to dispel any concrete evidence supporting the notion that Dharmendra actively avoided the movie due to her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini on saying no to Baghban

In the same interview, Hema Malini revealed that she almost turned down Baghban because she didn't want to play mother to grown adults. For the unversed, Hema Malini played the role of a devoted wife to Amitabh Bachchan and mother of four boys in Baghban. When Ravi Chopra approached her for the role, she was with her mother, and Hema's first reaction was, "He wants me to play a mother to four grown-ups, how can I do all this?" However, her mother insisted that she should take up the opportunity, recognizing the strength of the story. Baghban went on to become a huge success, and the movie celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The 2003 film, directed by Ravi Chopra, boasted an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Varma, and Samir Soni.

ALSO READ: Bawaal: Did you know Varun Dhawan DID NOT TALK to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month on set? Actor reveals why